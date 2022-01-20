Have to go to the MVC? Here are the 6 points of ID you must bring
I don't think it's too out-of-the-realm to declare the one errand New Jerseyans despise the most is having to go to the local Motor Vehicles Commission office.
The hours and hours of waiting for your number to be called, angry employees, impatient people in line, disorganization, and painfully slow equipment are truly a recipe for disaster.
Among the myriad of complaints you can lay out against the MVC, one of the most common is in regards to the 6 points of ID.
Anyone at the MVC for a New Jersey license or to verify changes to their driving record are required to bring with them an assorted combination of documents that equal six points, as well as documents featuring proof of address, and social security number or individual taxpayer identification number.
You don't want to be that person who waited in line for four hours on a Saturday morning only to find out you didn't have the proper documents once you got up to the desk.
If that happens, they don't hold your place in line.
The following documents are considered primary documents and are worth 4 points of your 6 points of ID required.
Primary documents (4 points) — Applicants must submit at least one of the following:
- US or US territory birth certificate or certified copy filed with a state office of vital statistics or equivalent agency in the individual’s state of birth
- US Department of State birth certificate (Form FS-545 or DS-1350)
- US Department of State Consular Report of Birth Abroad (Form FS-240)
- US adoption papers
- US passport or passport card
- Foreign government issued passport from applicant's country of citizenship
- NJ digitized driver license (includes probationary license)
- NJ digitized non-driver ID
- US military photo identification card
- Original birth certificate from any country
- Photo driver license from any state, US territory, or Washington, D.C.
- Photo driver license issued by country other than the US, must be presented with another government issued document
- Certificate of Naturalization (Form N-550, N-570 or N-578)
- Certificate of Citizenship (Form N-560, N-561 or N-645)
- Permanent Resident Card (Form I-551)
- ID card issued by a consulate or national government
- Refugee Travel Document (Form I-571)
- US Re-entry Permit (Form I-327)
- I-94 stamped “Refugee,” “Parolee,” “Asylee,” or “Notice of Action” (Form I-797 approved petition) by USCIS
- I-94 with attached photo stamped “Processed for I-551…” by USCIS
- Photo Employment Authorization Card (Form I-766) (must be presented with a valid SS card or proof of ITIN)
- REAL ID compliant driver license or non-driver ID from any state, US territory or the District of Columbia
3 point secondary documents:
- NJ digitized driver license (including probationary license)
- NJ digitized non-driver ID card
- Photo driver license from any state, US territory, or Washington, D.C.
- Legal name change court order signed by a judge or court clerk
- Civil marriage or civil union license or certificate of divorce decree
- Document issued by US DHS
- US Uniformed services photo ID card
- Veteran's Administration universal access photo ID card
- Official school or college photo ID card with transcript or school records (with applicant's date of birth) from any country
- NJ firearm purchaser card
2 point secondary documents:
- US Government employee driver license
- US Government employee photo ID card
- US military discharge papers (DD214)
- FAA pilot license
- Certified adoption records from any country other than the United States
- NJ DOC ID card
1 point secondary documents: (You can use no more than two of these)
- Driving privilege card with photo issued by any state, municipality, US territory, or Washington, D.C.
- State professional license
- NJ Public Assistance card with photo
- SS card with SSA verification
- High school diploma or GED, college diploma, or trade school degree from any country
- Bank statement/record on bank letterhead (can't be used in conjunction with ATM card)
- ATM card with pre-printed name and applicant's signature (can't be used in conjunction with bank statement)
- Health insurance card or prescription card
- Employee identification card accompanied by a printed pay stub from applicant's employment in the US
- Property tax statement, bill or receipt issued by a NJ municipality
- For NJ high school students: A waiver certificate for the written portion of the driver test
Despite your prowess in basic math and your ability to figure out that you have now reached the 6-point threshold, we aren't done yet. There are a couple more requirements from the MVC.
The first is proof of NJ residency, so whichever of the following documents you bring must display the your residential address and name.
- NJ driver license/non-driver identification card, or a Motor Vehicle Commission issued driver license renewal form
- Property tax bill, statement, or receipt or any letter or correspondence received from the IRS or state tax office within the past year
- Original unexpired lease or rental agreement with name of applicant as lessee or renter
- Checking or savings account statement from a bank or credit union issued within the last 60 days
- If under 18, statement from parent or guardian certifying address of applicant
- Utility or credit card bill issued in the past 90 days
- A deed or title to real property
- First class mail from any government agency in the past six months
- High school or college report card or transcript within the past two years
And last but not least, you will need to bring proof of your Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number.
Social security:
- Social Security Card (no copies)
- W-2 Form issued within the past year
- Pay stub issued within the past year
- SSA-1099 Form issued with the past year
- Non-SSA-1099 Form issued in the past year
ITIN:
- Official document from the IRS or the New Jersey Division of Taxation displaying applicant’s name and ITIN.
- NJ income tax refund displaying ITIN
Best of luck to you on your looming trip to the MVC.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.
Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.