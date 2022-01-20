Have to go to the MVC? Here are the 6 points of ID you must bring

I don't think it's too out-of-the-realm to declare the one errand New Jerseyans despise the most is having to go to the local Motor Vehicles Commission office.

The hours and hours of waiting for your number to be called, angry employees, impatient people in line, disorganization, and painfully slow equipment are truly a recipe for disaster.

Among the myriad of complaints you can lay out against the MVC, one of the most common is in regards to the 6 points of ID.

Anyone at the MVC for a New Jersey license or to verify changes to their driving record are required to bring with them an assorted combination of documents that equal six points, as well as documents featuring proof of address, and social security number or individual taxpayer identification number.

You don't want to be that person who waited in line for four hours on a Saturday morning only to find out you didn't have the proper documents once you got up to the desk.

If that happens, they don't hold your place in line.

The following documents are considered primary documents and are worth 4 points of your 6 points of ID required.

Primary documents (4 points) — Applicants must submit at least one of the following:

US or US territory birth certificate or certified copy filed with a state office of vital statistics or equivalent agency in the individual’s state of birth

US Department of State birth certificate (Form FS-545 or DS-1350)

US Department of State Consular Report of Birth Abroad (Form FS-240)

US adoption papers

US passport or passport card

Foreign government issued passport from applicant's country of citizenship

NJ digitized driver license (includes probationary license)

NJ digitized non-driver ID

US military photo identification card

Original birth certificate from any country

Photo driver license from any state, US territory, or Washington, D.C.

Photo driver license issued by country other than the US, must be presented with another government issued document

Certificate of Naturalization (Form N-550, N-570 or N-578)

Certificate of Citizenship (Form N-560, N-561 or N-645)

Permanent Resident Card (Form I-551)

ID card issued by a consulate or national government

Refugee Travel Document (Form I-571)

US Re-entry Permit (Form I-327)

I-94 stamped “Refugee,” “Parolee,” “Asylee,” or “Notice of Action” (Form I-797 approved petition) by USCIS

I-94 with attached photo stamped “Processed for I-551…” by USCIS

Photo Employment Authorization Card (Form I-766) (must be presented with a valid SS card or proof of ITIN)

REAL ID compliant driver license or non-driver ID from any state, US territory or the District of Columbia

Next we have our secondary documents. Some of these are worth 3 points, others are worth 2. If you have one primary and one 3 or 2 point secondary document, you're doing great. But if you don't have any of the multipoint options available, there are also a number one 1-point documents that are eligible for submission. You are allowed to use no more than two 1-point documents.

3 point secondary documents:

NJ digitized driver license (including probationary license)

NJ digitized non-driver ID card

Photo driver license from any state, US territory, or Washington, D.C.

Legal name change court order signed by a judge or court clerk

Civil marriage or civil union license or certificate of divorce decree

Document issued by US DHS

US Uniformed services photo ID card

Veteran's Administration universal access photo ID card

Official school or college photo ID card with transcript or school records (with applicant's date of birth) from any country

NJ firearm purchaser card

2 point secondary documents:

US Government employee driver license

US Government employee photo ID card

US military discharge papers (DD214)

FAA pilot license

Certified adoption records from any country other than the United States

NJ DOC ID card

1 point secondary documents: (You can use no more than two of these)

Driving privilege card with photo issued by any state, municipality, US territory, or Washington, D.C.

State professional license

NJ Public Assistance card with photo

SS card with SSA verification

High school diploma or GED, college diploma, or trade school degree from any country

Bank statement/record on bank letterhead (can't be used in conjunction with ATM card)

ATM card with pre-printed name and applicant's signature (can't be used in conjunction with bank statement)

Health insurance card or prescription card

Employee identification card accompanied by a printed pay stub from applicant's employment in the US

Property tax statement, bill or receipt issued by a NJ municipality

For NJ high school students: A waiver certificate for the written portion of the driver test

Despite your prowess in basic math and your ability to figure out that you have now reached the 6-point threshold, we aren't done yet. There are a couple more requirements from the MVC.

The first is proof of NJ residency, so whichever of the following documents you bring must display the your residential address and name.

NJ driver license/non-driver identification card, or a Motor Vehicle Commission issued driver license renewal form

Property tax bill, statement, or receipt or any letter or correspondence received from the IRS or state tax office within the past year

Original unexpired lease or rental agreement with name of applicant as lessee or renter

Checking or savings account statement from a bank or credit union issued within the last 60 days

If under 18, statement from parent or guardian certifying address of applicant

Utility or credit card bill issued in the past 90 days

A deed or title to real property

First class mail from any government agency in the past six months

High school or college report card or transcript within the past two years

And last but not least, you will need to bring proof of your Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number.

Social security:

Social Security Card (no copies)

W-2 Form issued within the past year

Pay stub issued within the past year

SSA-1099 Form issued with the past year

Non-SSA-1099 Form issued in the past year

ITIN:

Official document from the IRS or the New Jersey Division of Taxation displaying applicant’s name and ITIN.

NJ income tax refund displaying ITIN

Best of luck to you on your looming trip to the MVC.

