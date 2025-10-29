Maybe I’m weird, but I like cemeteries. It’s part history. Walking around and seeing tombstones erected in the 1800s is fascinating to me. Also sad, obviously. There were many incurable childhood diseases back then, so you’ll often see epitaphs written for young children.

It’s part of the peacefulness. Walking around the well-maintained landscape of a cemetery isn’t much different from walking in a park, except for the psychological context and the lack of noisy kids, dogs, other people’s music, etc.

If you really want to be alone for some peace and quiet, stroll through a graveyard. Is that creepy? Maybe. It depends on how you think of it.

Some cemeteries are creepier than others, though. Choice Mutual surveyed over 3,000 people across the country and put together a ranking of the scariest cemeteries in the nation. Three of them are here in New Jersey.

The 3 scariest NJ cemeteries that will make your blood run cold

Old Tennent Cemetery in Manalapan

It is ranked the number 1 scariest cemetery in New Jersey and 64th nationally. Weird NJ has explored this graveyard that dates back to before the Revolutionary War, and they tell of a story about a soldier who stopped to rest there.

He sat on the ground with his back against a tombstone when a cannonball came soaring through the air and took his leg off and broke that headstone in half. He was carried inside the church but bled to death. It’s said he will still be seen wandering the grounds.

Finn’s Point National Cemetery in Pennsville

New Jersey’s 2nd spookiest graveyard is ranked 83rd nationally. Both Union and Confederate soldiers are buried here. It is considered haunted, with many reports of visitors seeing figures of gray-uniformed soldiers, likely Confederate prisoners, standing near the obelisk before disappearing into the fog.

Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Blairstown

3rd creepiest cemetery in New Jersey and ranked nationally at 113th. This is where a young girl’s remains were found inside the cemetery, and for four decades, she was known only as Princess Doe. It was eventually determined she was Dawn Olanick, 17. Some report hearing footsteps on the gravel here when there’s no one to be seen.