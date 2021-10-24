Asbury Park, NJ hotel is letting people experience their own funerals

One of the most iconic locations in Asbury Park, the Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel, has been known to be a spiritual playground. It served as a headquarters for the U.S. Navy during World War II and had a front-row seat for the Morro Castle shipwreck in 1934. All of which is scary, but not as scary as attending your own funeral...yes, I said attend your own funeral.

The Berkeley is offering The Haunting, a pop-up experience that allows guests to explore hidden caverns of the hotel otherwise not open to the public but the main event has me quaking in my boots.

You'll get your dose of Halloween on steroids according to Albie Manzo, one of the creative directors...yes, the same Albie from The Real Housewives on New Jersey.

THIS may be scariest thing I've ever heard...have you ever fantasized about being at your own funeral? Well, the Berkeley is serving up that experience...I'll explain.

Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel in Asbury Park (Lou Russo, Townsquare Media NJ)

They are offering a burial simulator where guests can actually get into a casket and experience "the last ride" from the funeral home to the grave. Then, to put the cherry on top, you will literally hear dirt being shoveled onto your coffin. WTH?!?!?

This year they also have a prisoner maze where guests will try to get though a maze while dodging prisoners that are out for blood.

The Haunting runs through Halloween at the Berkley Oceanfront Hotel on 1401 Ocean Avenue in Asbury Park.

