Harry Potter fans: NJ would belong to this Hogwarts house, study says

I solemnly swear I am up to no good.

Admit it: if you read the Harry Potter books or devoured the movies like I did, you tried to figure out which Hogwarts house you would be sorted into.

Yes, I know, we all think we’re a Gryffindor, but there always has to be a Hufflepuff among us.

Here’s a refresher on the different houses in case it’s been a while for you:

Gryffindor

Gryffindor’s main qualities include bravery, daring, nerve, and chivalry.

Hufflepuff

Hufflepuffs are known for their hard work, patience, dedication, loyalty, and liking fair play.

Ravenclaw

Those sorted into this house value knowledge, curiosity, intelligence, creativity and wit.

Slytherin

A cut-throat house, Slytherins are drawn to are known for their ambition, leadership, self-preservation, and resourcefulness.

So which house would New Jersey be assigned to if the sorting hat had its way? A study by TheToyZone decided to figure that out.

In order to conduct the study, they

analyzed people who had completed the official Pottermore Sorting Hat quiz. We then analyzed 51,246 Twitter profiles from users across the globe, using tools that detect these personality types to reveal the most common houses from each country.

Using that data, they determined that we in the Garden State are tried and true Ravenclaws.

They say the defining trait of Ravenclaw is openness.

People who are open curious about the world. They want to learn new things and experience adventure. They are often creative and imaginative with many interests.

In my opinion, that totally makes sense for New Jersey.

We can experience all kinds of adventures while staying within our state. Without crossing state borders we can see mountains, waterfalls, quaint cities, small towns, you name it, we’ve got it.

And of course we’re creative and imaginative, look at all the great artists to come out of our state: Bruce Springsteen, Meryl Streep, Frank Sinatra, just to name a few.

As for our neighboring states, Pennsylvania would also wear the blue and bronze robes in Ravenclaw. New York, however, would be in Gryffindor.

Great, just another misguided reason for them to think they’re better than us.

You can see all 50 states below:

Mischief managed.

