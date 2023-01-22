Happy spring? One of NJ’s earliest flowers is already blooming

Happy spring? Should we even be saying that in January? Seems kind of premature, but so far our winter has been relatively a bit warmer than usual, minus that bitter cold snap over the Christmas holiday.

Of course, it's never too early to have those warm thoughts of spring and summer. Having those warm vibes during the dead of winter just helps get through the coldest, shortest days of the year.

However, there is one sign of spring that has already made itself known this early in the season. Yes, January is quite early to be thinking spring flowers, but New Jersey is home to one incredibly hardy flower that doesn't mind opening way ahead of mother nature.

And although January is a bit on the early side for this flower (it's more common for it to bloom in early February), it's not unheard of for it to bloom now. And in some parts of New Jersey, that's just what it did.

Check out this unique Jersey spring flower that blooms in winter One of the Garden States hardiest bulb flowers.