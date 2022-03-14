Happy Pi day! Here are NJ’s best pies voted by the NJ 101.5 morning show

It's "Pi" day, not that math is my favorite subject, just ask former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

So instead of thinking about math, let's talk about pie. I love pie, apple, mince-meat, and my wife's "blueberry sour cream pie" which she makes every Fourth of July.

Although I don't really have a sweet tooth, preferring a salty snack 9 times out of 10, I can appreciate a good pie. The only pie I order out and even then, only from a New Jersey diner, is Lemon Meringue pie.

And as Jill Myra reminded us this morning, pie is not just a sweet treat for dessert. New Jersey has some great bakeries and pizza places specializing in the classic Tomato Pie! One of the best I've had is at DeLorenzo's in Robbinsville.

What's your favorite pie for dinner or dessert?

Here's what the morning show said:

Board Op Kathy - Apple pie

Patrick Fore via Unsplash Patrick Fore via Unsplash loading...

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow - Coconut Cream pie

David Holifield via Unsplash David Holifield via Unsplash loading...

New Jersey Traffic South's Jill Myra - Tomato pie (who said pie has to be for dessert?!)

Producer Kristen - Pumpkin

Festive Homemade Pumpkin Pie bhofack2 loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

