Happy Mother’s Day to expecting moms! — #SpeakingPodcast

This past Mother's Day was a great celebration of all that Mom has done over the years. It was especially important in the NJ101.5 family as we have two expecting moms to add to the list.

Producer Kristen is pregnant and getting ready to deliver in June, we all have mixed feelings of course as happy as we are for her and her husband Ryan, maternity leave is time away from the morning show! Kristen joined our other expecting mom, my long time podcast co-host Jessica Gibson. Her and her husband Chase are getting ready for their new arrival by the end of the summer.

We had a lively conversation about what the new moms are expecting and of course, Jay Black had his own take and some advice. Don't miss the conversation in the latest episode of the #SpeakingPodcast.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

