Hanging with our own Broadway star! #SpeakingPodcast

Patrick Lavery, who is an integral part of the New Jersey 101.5 news team and the go-to fill in when our morning news anchor Eric Scott is away, has a story for you!

He was a child actor on Broadway. Performing in the production of "Beauty and the Beast" as a nine year old kid is quite a journey. He shares the behind the scenes scoop on Broadway, understudies, balancing school work and what it's like after the curtain goes up and then eventually goes down.

