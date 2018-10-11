Hangin’ Backstage at the Comedy Club — #SpeakingPodcast

We've had a busy Fall season of comedy shows around the Garden State. Me and my podcast co-hosts Jessica Gibson and Jay Black have taken the stage many times this season to entertain crowds and help raise money for charities.

One of our last shows was in Springfield at the Comedy Cove. We had a unique opportunity to sit down with the owner, Gene and get his perspective on 20+ years in the business meeting and greeting some of the big names in comedy and talking candidly with them off stage. He's got some great stories about Artie Lang, which gave us some real insight into the wildly unpredictable entertainer.

Each week, we're gonna rotate through different versions of the Speaking Podcast, starting this week with #SpeakingComedy and next week with #SpeakingEntertainment with a special guest who just landed a part on Blue Bloods. Make sure you subscribe so you don't miss any of the #SpeakingPodcast episodes!

Also, on Saturday October 13th, catch me, Jessica and Jay for a live comedy performance in Hammonton New Jersey to help a charity focused on helping kids with cancer . The event starts with dinner at 6pm and a showtime of 7pm.

Get your tickets HERE .

