Hamilton, NJ man, 23, killed in three-vehicle I-195 crash

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A 23-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a dump truck on I-195 just past midnight early Saturday.

The three-vehicle crash occurred around 12:10 a.m. at Exit 1B in the westbound lanes of I-195 near the interchange with I-295 and NJ-29, according to State Police.

Torrey Flim, 23, of Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said his Hyundai Elantra rear-ended a Western Star dump truck.

After the two vehicles collided, Flim's Hyundai was hit from behind by a Mitsubishi SUV.

Photos by MidJersey.News show that the dump truck went through a guardrail on the median and stopped partially in the eastbound lanes. The Hyundai remained in the shoulder on the westbound side of the highway.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

