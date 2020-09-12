Hamilton man charged with raping passed-out women at house parties

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A 26-year-old township man has been charged with raping completely intoxicated women who had attended parties at his house last year.

Prosecutors said Eridson M. Rodriguez raped one woman in March 2019 and another two months later. The victims were 19 and 20 years old, officials said.

Both women were incapacitated from intoxication and unable to give consent, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said they have been investigating the allegations since last year. A report in The Trentonian cited an investigator's affidavit, which said that a witness heard and saw one victim's friends knocking on the bedroom door in an attempt to check on the young woman.

Eridson Rodriguez (via Facebook)

Eridson Rodriguez (via Facebook)

Mercer County prosecutors have asked a Superior Court judge to keep Rodriguez locked up pending trial. He was charged with two counts each of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Prosecutors ask that anyone with information about this case to contact detectives at 609-989-6758.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.