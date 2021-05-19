Hamilton firefighter diagnosed with cancer needs your help

We all tend to take for granted that when we have an emergency and dial 911, help will be on the way quickly. Here in our country and especially in our state, help is often there in a matter of minutes. Many towns are fortunate enough to have some of the best trained and bravest professionals to respond at a moment's notice to fires, car accidents and other emergencies.

One of those brave firefighters is Kurt Recktonwald of Hamilton Township. Kurt was recently diagnosed with cancer just days before he and his wife Anna celebrated six weeks with their first child. She had a difficult pregnancy, but luckily their baby boy Niko was delivered early, but mother and child are doing well.

Kurt has worked tirelessly and selflessly throughout the pandemic and just received the devastating news a few days ago.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help the Recktonwald family in their time of need. You can help out by clicking here.

Police and fire families come together whenever a crisis like this comes up, and now, we're asking if the whole state can come together and show their appreciation and support for this young family.

If everyone could just give a little it would mean so much not only to Kurt and his family but also to all of those who bravely put their life on the line every day to ensure out safety. Best of luck to the Recktonwald family and let's see if we can spread the love from all over New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.