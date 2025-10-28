Nope, that's not a typo. New Jersey's trick-or-treaters should not have their phones on them while they're going house to house.

And right there, I can almost bet a bunch of parents and kids would push back on that statement. I mean, is it even possible for us to go without our phones anymore in the first place?

As hard as this might be to believe, we actually can function without them sometimes. And one of the best examples of this is when we're out having fun.

Think about sports, for example. Do we use our phones to scout out what moves to do next? No, we don't. We participate in the moment.

And guess what? It's fun to do that. So yes, we can function without our phones for certain periods of time.

Now, how does this relate to Halloween? Simple. We'll be too glued to them.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

A spooky addiction

Whether it's a game, social media, or taking tons of selfies, those damn phones often ruin more things than actually improve them. And the latest example of this is that new app that kids can use to tell them which houses have the best candy.

Forget the kids on this one for a moment and think about the individual homes. This basically labels them in a negative light on a night that's supposed to be festive. Why do that?

As for that new app? Just wait till you see what my colleague Jeff Deminski had to say about it. You can check out his post here. Trust me, it's worth the read.

Spider web Halloween decorations - across shrubs Mike Brant TSM loading...

Halloween phone ban

It's just another reason why we have to start leaving our phones behind for events such as Halloween. Our kids might not realize at the time, but our phones suck the fun out of what should be a good time for all.

13 scary movies filmed right here in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore/New Jersey 101.5

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.