If there’s one thing human beings are great at, it’s ruining something by trying to improve it. Oh, think I’m wrong? Look at what a pain in the ass it is just trying to watch television today. It’s all streaming or downloading and holding your cell phone up to a QR code on your TV screen to go to a website to enter a code to sign in to simply watch a baseball game.

Phone, App Photo by Rob Hampson on Unsplash loading...

Nextdoor’s Annual Treat Map

Now, some genius has come up with an app that is destroying Halloween. It’s called Nextdoor’s Annual Treat Map. "Find out which houses in your neighborhood are taking part in the festivities and rewarding trick-or-treaters," the website says.

That’s the kids' end of it. On the candy-giver’s end, you put in your street address and let users know exactly what kind of candy you’ll be handing out.

Trick or Treat Photo by Nils Huenerfuerst on Unsplash loading...

This app will destroy Halloween

Just stop it. This is so obnoxious

Unless you think taking the thrill of the hunt entirely out of trick-or-treating is some genius move, this is an awful idea. Halloween is supposed to be part mystery. Part expectation. Frankly, even the disappointment of a house that doesn’t answer its door is a life lesson learned.

At the end of the night, you feel you’ve earned that candy. You put in the work. You covered the territory without any guarantees, and you sorted through the rewards. Much like life.

How is it possibly rewarding or even any fun at all to simply know ahead of time what you’re going to get at every house you stop by? You’re basically just going shopping at that point.



Trunk or Treat Photo by Jason Jarrach on Unsplash loading...

From Trunk-or-Treat to online Treat Map

We’ve already had much of the soul taken out of Halloween by the trunk-or-treat concept, where kids lamely go from car to car in a parking lot. They can see two cars ahead, what treats await them, there’s no anticipation of the door about to open, the adults have already seen their costumes coming from halfway across the parking lot, etc.

Now this app takes all the fun, mystery, and challenge out of trick-or-treating. Congrats. You just won the Nobel Lame Prize.