You could win lottery tix with your Halloween decorations
Halloween is quickly approaching: horror movies are playing on TV, candy is flying off the shelves, everything is pumpkin spice flavored, and outdoor decorations are on full display.
I love seeing how creative people get with how they decorate their lawns. Whether it’s something simple like a skeleton sitting on the porch or a full-on recreation of a movie scene, it gives me a smile.
That’s why I wanted to treat someone with NJ Lottery tickets for sharing their decorations with me.
I started this contest earlier in the month, but I want to give everyone a reminder that you have a few more days for a chance at winning NJ Lottery tickets.
Read More: SPOOKY! How expensive can Halloween be? The answer may scare you
Best part? It’s super simple.
All you have to do is submit a photo of your Halloween decorations and you’re in the running to win.
Stressing the point: it must be your home and your picture.
TRICK OR TREAT: New Jersey’s favorite candy for Halloween 2025
Please know that submitting your photo gives New Jersey 101.5 permission to use it in a future article after the contest is done.
Thank you to everyone who has already entered their pictures! If you haven’t yet — you have until Friday Oct. 24 to submit your pic.
Don’t worry if you don’t have anything that’s over the top. It’s not a matter of having the best or most intricate displays, everyone who enters is in the running to win.
The winner will be randomly chosen.
Note: must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Happy spooky season, New Jersey!
2025 Asbury Park Zombie Walk
Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media
The Best Horror Movie From Every Year
Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci
LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today
Gallery Credit: Stacker
New Jersey's Halloween decorations
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.