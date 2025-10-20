Halloween is quickly approaching: horror movies are playing on TV, candy is flying off the shelves, everything is pumpkin spice flavored, and outdoor decorations are on full display.

I love seeing how creative people get with how they decorate their lawns. Whether it’s something simple like a skeleton sitting on the porch or a full-on recreation of a movie scene, it gives me a smile.

Halloween Decorations Christina McCabe loading...

That’s why I wanted to treat someone with NJ Lottery tickets for sharing their decorations with me.

I started this contest earlier in the month, but I want to give everyone a reminder that you have a few more days for a chance at winning NJ Lottery tickets.

Halloween Decorations Diane Hunsinger loading...

Best part? It’s super simple.

All you have to do is submit a photo of your Halloween decorations and you’re in the running to win.

Stressing the point: it must be your home and your picture.

Halloween Decorations Giselle loading...

Please know that submitting your photo gives New Jersey 101.5 permission to use it in a future article after the contest is done.

Thank you to everyone who has already entered their pictures! If you haven’t yet — you have until Friday Oct. 24 to submit your pic.

Halloween Decorations Jason Rappleyea loading...

Don’t worry if you don’t have anything that’s over the top. It’s not a matter of having the best or most intricate displays, everyone who enters is in the running to win.

The winner will be randomly chosen.

Halloween Decorations Ryan Yachere loading...

Note: must be 18 years of age or older to win.

Happy spooky season, New Jersey!

Halloween Decorations Tina DelPopolo loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈