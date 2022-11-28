You may have heard me say how excited I get each year to watch all of the Hallmark Channel Christmas movies. I laugh, I cry. They always have happy endings and the holiday decorations are always so beautiful in the made-up towns. They're a great escape.

For the second year in a row, the Hallmark Channel is hosting "Countdown to Christmas" events throughout the country...eight of them...and Shady Brook Farm in Yardley was once again chosen as one of the locations, according to The Patch. How exciting.

Make sure to visit Shady Brook Farm on December 3-4 for "one-of-a-kind Hallmark Channel-branded festivities and fun," the article says.

Get our free mobile app

There's also going to be holiday treats and a big photo prop to celebrate Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas that you can take your picture in front of.

You could also be one of the few people randomly picked to win a free Christmas tree, courtesy of Hallmark Channel.

I'm so excited for this. Shady Brook Farm is amazing during the holidays, but this makes it even more amazing.

I admit, I used to think the Hallmark movies were for older people because my mom watched them all the time but she convinced me to give them a try and I've been hooked ever since.

Shady Brook Farm is located at 931 Stony Hill Road in Yardley. While you're there check out the drive-thru Holiday Light Show. You'll love it.

The Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm in Manalapan, NJ was also chosen to host this festive event.

For more details and event times, click here.