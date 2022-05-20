TRENTON — The Angel of Hope bronze statue stolen from the in front of three churches in Trenton was recovered at a Philadelphia scrapyard Thursday.

The statue that stood on "Angel Island" at the intersection of Perry and Warren streets (Route 206) in Trenton since 1986 was removed in the early hours of May 7 leaving only its feet on a round base.

Police in a statement said it was security footage that helped Trenton and State police track the vehicle that was used to remove the statue and identify the two individuals responsible for the theft.

Recovered Angel of Hope statue Recovered Angel of Hope statue (Trenton police) loading...

Statue still intact

A statement from Trenton police said charges have been filed. However, the statement did not disclose if arrests were made and specify the charges. Trenton police on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

A photo of the statue shows it is still largely intact except for an arm that was cut off but also recovered.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

