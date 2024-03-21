Half of NJ residents want to leave — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

Recycling center fire via Somerset County

One of New Jersey’s counties has stressed never throwing certain items into recycling bins and cans, sharing photos of some dangerous fires that have broken out when the advice is ignored.

Somerset County has reminded residents that batteries — in particular lithium and rechargeable batteries — were to be disposed of separately to avoid causing damages and putting workers at risk of injury.

Caution tape in front of elevator inside apartment building at 11 Gifford Avenue in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY — A woman fell down an elevator shaft Monday when she stepped through the open doors.

Jersey City police said the 53-year-old woman fell approximately 16 feet into the basement of a five-story apartment building on Gifford Avenue. She was "awake and aware" lying on her back when first responders arrived.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of scrapes on her legs and pain in her left elbow. She was in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, according to police.



Plenty of folks consider New Jersey a fine place to call home, but there's also a good number of residents who want out.

In a poll released Wednesday out of Monmouth University, 48% of New Jersey adults said they would like to move out of the Garden State at some point. The same percentage said they'd like to stay here for good.

Newark booted truck drives off (NewJerseyShade via Instagram)

NEWARK — A clip of a man driving away from a Newark private business with at least two boots on his truck tires, seemingly causing extensive damage to his vehicle, has gone viral on social media.

New Jersey Shade posted the video to Instagram this week. It shows the truck was parked in a Dunkin lot, where two boots were clamped onto the driver’s side tires.

A man is dragged from his car in the parking lot of Patel Brothers in Edison 3/15/24

EDISON — The owner of a food market says his son has been carjacked in the business parking lot twice.

The first time, thieves managed to get away with his Mercedes G-Class SUV. On Friday, however, the victim fought off three thieves in the Patel Brothers parking lot.

The incident prompted the township's Democratic mayor to call for tough-on-crime policies in the state and to meet with Attorney General Matt Platkin.

