Man charged with using hammer to assault woman in Hackettstown, NJ

HACKETTSTOWN — Police arrested and charged a 42-year-old man with assault at the Douglas Blake Memorial Field on Monday afternoon.

Investigators determined that the Mansfield Township man assaulted a 28-year-old woman, also a township resident, with a hammer and smashed both windows of the victim’s car.

The woman suffered significant facial injuries and was flown to Morristown Medical Center for treatment.

The man was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, simple assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.

He is being held in the Warren County Correctional Facility.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

