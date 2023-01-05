Habit Burger is opening another New Jersey location

Habit Burger and Grill is opening a new store in East Brunswick, its fifteenth restaurant in the state.

We have a long history with the state of New Jersey, and we’re so proud to say we’ve added East Brunswick as our latest restaurant to open in the Garden State,” Douglas Branigan, chief development officer at the Habit Burger Grill, said. “We can’t wait to feed the folks of East Brunswick and show them our care and love of craft in every single item we prepare.

BBQ Bacon Char

Habit Burger was started in 1969 in Santa Barbara, CA, and has grown to over 300 restaurants.

According to a company release:

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” "With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality."

The Double Char

The French Onion Char

They sell chicken bites, too.

The Basil Pesto Chicken sandwich

Ahi Tuna Filet

Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve its famous “Habit Hospitality” to the public, starting Wednesday, Jan. 11.

