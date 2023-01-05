Habit Burger is opening another New Jersey location

Habit Burger is opening another New Jersey location

Habit Burger Grill via Facebook

Habit Burger and Grill is opening a new store in East Brunswick, its fifteenth restaurant in the state.

Habit Burger Grill via Facebook
loading...

We have a long history with the state of New Jersey, and we’re so proud to say we’ve added East Brunswick as our latest restaurant to open in the Garden State,” Douglas Branigan, chief development officer at the Habit Burger Grill, said. “We can’t wait to feed the folks of East Brunswick and show them our care and love of craft in every single item we prepare.

Habit Burger Grill via Facebook
loading...

BBQ Bacon Char

Habit Burger was started in 1969 in Santa Barbara, CA, and has grown to over 300 restaurants.

According to a company release:

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” "With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality."

The Double Char

Habit Burger Grill via Facebook
loading...
Habit Burger Grill via Facebook
loading...

The French Onion Char

They sell chicken bites, too.

Habit Burger Grill via Facebook
loading...

The Basil Pesto Chicken sandwich

Habit Burger Grill via Facebook
loading...

Ahi Tuna Filet

Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve its famous “Habit Hospitality” to the public, starting Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey

These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library

In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.
Filed Under: East Brunswick
Categories: Deminski & Doyle, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM