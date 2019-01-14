Gymboree expected to liquidate all its NJ kids clothing stores
Kids clothing retailer Gymboree is getting ready to liquidate its remaining 900 stores, including more than 20 locations in NJ.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the chain's expected bankruptcy comes less than two years after the retailer’s first stint in bankruptcy court, when it closed a portion of its stores and saw lenders take control of the business.
Back in December, NJ Biz reported that the company was closing its Crazy 8 brand stores, including seven in NJ (Jersey City, East Brunswick, Livingston, Paramus, Moorestown, Woodbridge and Vineland). The fate of the company's Janie and Jack stores (there are five in New Jersey) remains unclear.
Gymboree first filed for bankruptcy in the summer of 2017 at which point it closed 350 stores.
Gymboree stores in NJ, according to store locator:
- Blackwood, Gloucester Premium Outlets
- Bridgewater, Bridgewater Commons
- Chester
- Cherry Hill Mall
- Deptford, Deptford Mall
- Edison, Menlo Park Mall
- Elizabeth, The Mills at Jersey Gardens
- Flemington, Liberty Village Premium Outlets
- Jackson Premium Outlets
- Lawrenceville, Quaker Bridge Mall
- Marlton, The Promenade at Sagemore
- Mays Landing, Hamilton Mall
- North Brunswick
- Paramus (3), Bergen Town Center, Garden State Plaza and Paramus Park
- Princeton, Marketfair
- Rockaway Town Square
- Tinton Falls Jersey Shore Premium Outlets
- Toms River, Ocean County Mall
- Wayne, Willowbrook Mall
- Woodbridge, Woodbridge Center
