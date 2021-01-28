Gunman opens fire at BMW on Garden State Parkway

Garden State Parkway sign (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

BLOOMFIELD — Shots were fired at a BMW heading north on the Garden State Parkway near the Essex toll plaza on Wednesday night.

State Police spokesman Philip Curry said that the gunfire came from a passing vehicle around 8:30 p.m. No one inside the BMW was injured.

Curry did not disclose what led to shooting.

The Parkway was closed for a brief time for an initial investigation.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Where to get COVID-19 vaccine in NJ

Filed Under: Bloomfield, Essex County
Categories: Commuter News, New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top