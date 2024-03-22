Gun data released — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:
⬛ Demand for answers in NJ: COVID numbers don't add up
TRENTON — A state lawmaker is calling for answers after an independent investigation into the state’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic counted more deaths than the state previously reported.
A report released this month by a firm hired by the state at a cost of $9 million faulted the state and the nation for its lack of preparedness for a pandemic.
The report noted that “more than 16,000 residents and many staff members” at long-term care facilities died from the virus.
⬛ 2 caught on camera swiping hundreds from a purse at NJ restaurant
NEWARK — Police are looking for two suspects who stole money from a woman’s purse at a restaurant near The Prudential Center.
Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé has requested the public’s help with identifying the pair wanted in the theft at Mad for Chicken, located in the 200 block of Market Street, at 12:31 p.m. Saturday, March 16.
⬛ NJ Sen. Bob Menendez says he won't run in Democratic primary
TRENTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey said Thursday that he will not run in the Democratic primary as he faces federal corruption charges, but he left open the possibility that he would reenter the race as an independent later this year if he is exonerated at a trial.
Menendez made the announcement in a video released Thursday afternoon.
The decision comes as Menendez fights federal bribery charges, along with his wife, Nadine, and three business associates.
⬛ Bullet hole found in wall of Lakewood, NJ bedroom
LAKEWOOD — A bullet hole was found in the bedroom wall of a Lakewood home and a bullet inside a mattress Wednesday afternoon.
Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith told New Jersey 101.5 the resident made the discovery Wednesday afternoon. The homeowner wasn't sure when the shot was fired but did hear gunshots fired Sunday afternoon a short distance away.
⬛ Where the guns are: New Jersey reveals who’s packing
New Jersey has seen a huge spike in permit applications since the U.S. Supreme Court handed down the landmark Bruen decision.
Following the ruling, more than 33,000 applications have been made and the vast majority have been approved and granted.
A new dashboard maintained by New Jersey Attorney General's Office compiles data on carry permits, including location, demographics, and other data points.
