2 caught on camera swiping hundreds from a purse at NJ restaurant

NEWARK — Police are looking for two suspects who stole money from a woman’s purse at a restaurant near The Prudential Center.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé has requested the public’s help with identifying the pair wanted in the theft at Mad for Chicken, located in the 200 block of Market Street, at 12:31 p.m. Saturday, March 16.

On surveillance video, a man and a woman, along with another man are seen grabbing the victim’s purse and taking $700 before leaving the eatery.

The first suspect is described as a male with a white complexion and a thin build. He was wearing a white hat, gray shirt with white lettering, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

The second suspect is described as a female with a light complexion and thin build. She was wearing a dark gray jacket and an olive green dress.

Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the identity of the suspects to call the police division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

