We can be a bit obsessive here in the Dirty Jerz. Not just in ways involving looking for speed traps or deer or counting how long it takes the gas attendant to get to your car.

In good ways, too. Who in New Jersey doesn’t obsess about the food? Pizza is worthy of obsessing over in the Garden State. So is a Jersey tomato at its peak in summer.

@via.sposito via Instragram @via.sposito via Instragram loading...

So what do you think it might be that New Jersey is more obsessed with than any other state?

If I didn’t already know the answer I would guess property taxes. Or maybe traffic. Possibly political corruption. We have far too much of all of those.

I would be wrong. According to a study conducted by Vegasinsider.com, we are the state most fixated on finding a good deal. They analyzed searches using keywords related to Cyber Monday and Black Friday, and words like coupons, discounts, promo code, voucher, etc.. These were compared to each state’s population per 100,000 people to rank them.

New Jersey for the win!

Canva Canva loading...

The Garden State had 128.6 keywords per 100,000 population. It puts us in first place in the nation in looking for a bargain.

Doesn’t that only make sense considering the cost of living here? When we have the highest property taxes in the country, when couples are still getting outbid on houses, when it’s so expensive to live here we consistently rank number one in young adults having to remain living with parents because even rents are out of reach, it only makes sense we are obsessed with saving whenever we can.

If you want to read more on the study it’s here. Meanwhile these are the Top 10 states obsessed with saving a buck.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

1. New Jersey

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

2. Delaware

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

3. New York

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

4. Rhode Island

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

5. Connecticut

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

6. Illinois

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

7. Texas

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

8. New Hampshire

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

9. Virginia

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

10. Massachusetts

How N.J. voted in the 2024 presidential election Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris won New Jersey's 14 Electoral College votes but her performance against Republican former President Donald Trump trailed President Biden's victory in 2020. Below is a county-by-county breakdown. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈