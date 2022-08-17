Grown up camp is coming to Bordentown, NJ

Do you miss the carefree summers of yesteryear when you went to summer camp and just had fun all day? Well, you don’t have to be nostalgic: you can take part in a grown-up camp that combines all the fun of youth camp and adds beer.

It’s presented by Liberty Lake and Screamin’ Hill Farm Brewery and will be held on Aug. 21 from noon til five at Liberty Lake in Bordentown.

So, what will the day’s activities be? How about boating, rock climbing, water balloon toss, swimming in a pool with double slides, archery tag, mini golf, old school field day games and...live music, tasty food trucks, and Screamin’ Hill Farm Brewery Beer Garden — we did say, "Grown Up Camp" after all!

According to the organizer’s website: Grown Up Camp is a wet, wild, sun-drenched celebration where adults can turn back time and return to the days of Summertime play. The fun and frivolity takes place Sunday, Aug. 21, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine at Liberty Lake Day Camp, located right off both Route 295 and the PA Turnpike in Bordentown, New Jersey.

Screamin’ Hill Beer Farm will also keep campers hydrated and happy with a full beer garden of farm-fresh beers, an array of food trucks to satisfy every appetite, and live music from the band Successful Failures to rock the day away.

Admission to the event is $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Food and beverages are extra. For more information and tickets, visit screaminhill.com.

