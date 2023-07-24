Grown Up Camp is back in Bordentown, NJ

Nostalgia is a powerful force, evoking memories of bygone, and better, or at least, happier, days. For a lot of kids, going to camp in the summer was a rite of passage, whether it was sleepaway camp or day camp. But once you’re a grown up, you have to put things like that in the rearview mirror. Or, do you? Not if you’re in New Jersey (or Eastern PA for that matter).

Liberty Lake Day Camp is teaming up with Screamin’ Hill Beer Farm to once again present Grown Up Camp.

According to a statement:

Attendees will enjoy a plethora of favorite camp activities throughout Liberty Lake’s 60-acre campus including, rock climbing, gaga, boating, horseshoes, archery tag, mini golf, water balloon tosses, and all sorts of games and contents reminiscent of the color wars of yesteryear. Plus, the pools and water slides will be open and ready for belly flops and cannonballs.

The camp takes place on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 11 AM to 6 PM at Liberty Lake Picnic and Events in Bordentown.

In addition to the activities, there’s a “full beer garden of farm fresh beers, an array of food trucks to satisfy every appetite, and live music from the band JaKfire to rock the day away.”

Admission to the event is $30 in advance, $40 at the door. Food and beverages are extra. For more information and tickets, go here.

So, if you want to relive the best parts of camp, along with better food and adult beverages, this is the event for you.

