2 killed in early Sunday morning crashes on New Jersey roads

Separate crashes in Burlington County and Camden County less than an hour apart early Sunday morning have killed two people.

A 30-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to State Police spokesperson Det. Jeffrey Lebron.

A Volvo bobtail and a Volvo semi-trailer collided heading south on the Turnpike through Bordentown near mile marker 54.4.

The bobtail went careening off the road and hit the sound barrier separating the Turnpike from homes in a residential neighborhood along Montpelier Lane.

As the bobtail hit the barrier, the vehicle became "engulfed in flames," Lebron said. The driver, a man from Huntingdon Valley, PA, was killed.

Vehicle in Cherry Hill crash splits in half

Another driver was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Cherry Hill.

Cherry Hill police vehicle (Cherry Hill Police)

Police Chief Robert Kempf said that a 2022 Chevy Impala was heading west on Route 38 around 4 a.m. at a high rate of speed.

As the driver approached a traffic circle, they did not turn and instead went over the curb.

The Chevy went onto the grass and hit a utility pole on the passenger's side. It then spun and hit another pole on the driver's side, which split the car in half.

Kempf said the driver was killed on impact. The passenger, a male, was seriously injured and unconscious went police arrived. He was taken to the trauma center at Cooper University Hospital.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims in either crash. Both crashes remain under investigation.

