Central Jersey is home to this hidden gem tavern

We've got so much to choose from in Central Jersey.

The Flying Pig is an amazing place to grab some good drinks and delicious food.

The atmosphere inside reminds me of a new-style pub with wooden tables and chandeliers. It is dimly lit to give it a great bar vibe.

There are plenty of drinks to satisfy anyone’s palate as well. There is an extensive beer selection and plenty of unique ones to try if you are up for it.

I was feeling something different so I tried the Lemon Berry Fizzle on their beer menu and I was pleasantly surprised with how good it was. It paired well with the delicious food I had.

That night we ordered plenty of appetizers to start off our meal. This included the cheesesteak egg rolls, bang-bang shrimp, and nachos.

The cheesesteak egg rolls were my personal favorite.

For my main course, I ordered the Flying Chicken sandwich. The portions were plenty and filled me up. I love a restaurant that gives you the amount of food and The Flying Pig does that.

There are plenty of other delicious options like the Trenton Burger with pork roll and an egg served on a burger. That's one of my personal favorites.

Even if you’re not looking for a meal, this is a great place to stop by and grab a drink and watch sports games. There are screens all around the restaurant and bar area to watch the football games this time of year.

You can’t go wrong at the Flying Pig and it’s a perfect weekend destination for drinks and a good time. It's located at 167 US-130 North in Bordentown.

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

