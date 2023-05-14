I've written multiple times about Bordentown. It's such a cute little downtown and they have great restaurants and everything in between.

Dennis Malloy once wrote about their downtown in general and I've highlighted some restaurants there as well.

It truly does feel like a night out on the town if you go there for dinner.

The highlight of the restaurant scene there is Toscano Steakhouse.

They have in-house dry-aged steaks that will be some of the best food you've ever tested.

I tell people all the time, if you want food that is really going to taste like something you've never had before, this is the place to go,

For appetizers try their bacon-dusted calamari or their charred octopus. Both are out of this world.

When it comes to entrees, their in-house steaks are the obvious choice. But they also have a plethora of Italian-style dishes for you to choose from as well.

They have sides that you can get for the table, with my personal favorite being the lobster mac and cheese. They also have Marsala mushrooms roasted asparagus that I can personally vouch for when I say they are amazing.

You can check out their entire dinner menu here. And their lunch menu here.

It is a bit pricey, so if you're looking for a place to impress a significant other or you want a place you can go out to once and a while to pig out, this is your place.

There are so many great things Bordentown City has to offer that you have to check it out. And while you're there try and make a reservation at Toscano!

There's another great Bordentown restaurant not too far down the road

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

