Gross! Clueless NJ driver had human teeth, hair stuck on car grill

LINDEN — Mechanics at a Goodyear Service Center found more than the usual winter build-up of salt, sand and slush when they put a car up on the lift on Monday morning.

Human teeth and hair were found in the grill and undercarriage of the car.

The customer said she felt something while driving, according to Linden police spokesman Christopher Guenther.

Police were called to the auto center on Route 27 to check out the find. A forensic exam determined the teeth were human. The teeth and hair were turned over to the medical examiner's office.

Investigators said the car was one of several that ran over a body on the New Jersey Turnpike in Union County in December, according to Guenther. The woman was unaware of what she had hit and will not be charged.

NBC New York was first to report on the car.

