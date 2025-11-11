After years of working here, I’ve gotten to know all the holiday fun that New Jersey has to offer. But this is one of those don’t-miss holiday events that everyone raves about. You’ll find that Morristown is a fun, crazy place every year during the holidays. They love their reveling, gathering, partying, and drinking.

Morristown residents are a fun bunch of people, especially during the holidays.

But if you thought Christmas in Morristown couldn’t get any crazier, brace yourself.

GrinchCon 2025 is coming back to town on Saturday, Dec. 6, and it’s about to take over the streets all over again.

What started as a few hundred mischievous holiday drinkers has officially become Morristown’s wildest Christmas tradition. Last year, more than 1,600 Grinches, elves, and half-sloshed Santas hit the bars, and this year organizers say they’re expecting over 2,000 people ready to spread “holiday cheer.” And if I had to guess, I’d say they’ll probably spill some too.

And this year, there’s a twist: the brand-new GrinchCon Scavenger Hunt, where $1,000 in hidden cash will be spread across 50 mystery boxes along the crawl route. Yup, you can win money while day-drinking in a Santa hat. If that doesn’t say “New Jersey Christmas,” I don’t know what does.

Expect six hours of DJs, dancing, giveaways, green drinks, and a Best Dressed “Grinch Character” Contest with a $200 prize. Three bars will be decked out in full Christmas chaos, and the energy alone could probably light up The Green.

Early bird tickets are already going fast (100 were just released), and if past years are any clue, this thing sells out. So if you’ve been looking for an excuse to dress up like the Grinch and yell “Merry Christmas” at strangers, here it is.

