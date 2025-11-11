Waking up on this cold mid-November morning, I see frost and freeze warnings — and it’s 30° out!

And guess what? I haven’t done one single thing yet to winterize our home. Have you?

The Jersey Chill has officially arrived. Sure, it’ll warm up a bit again, but those regular below-freezing nights aren’t far behind. (Meteorological winter starts December 1st — thanks for the reminder, Chief Dan Zarrow!)

If you’ve been in or around New Jersey your whole life like I have, you know our winters can be... let’s say moody. One day it’s 72°, and the next night it’s 29°. From sun to snow in an instant — from balmy to brrr before you even find your gloves!

So it’s worth spending this weekend getting your home (and your car) ready for whatever Mother Nature decides to throw at us this year.

How to Winterize Your New Jersey Home Before the First Freeze

1. Seal Up and Stay Warm

One year we had a cold draft sneaking in from an old basement window — and sure enough, the nearby water pipes froze. Lesson learned! Make sure all your drafty windows are sealed, and wrap any exposed pipes with foam insulation, especially in basements, garages, and crawl spaces. A frozen pipe can ruin a holiday weekend faster than traffic on the Parkway.

Get Your Heat in Shape Before the Jersey Chill Hits

2. Check Your Heat

Make sure your heating system is up to the task. Schedule a tune-up for your furnace or boiler — it’s one of those small expenses that can save you big in the long run. Change your filters, test your thermostat, and if you’ve got a fireplace, have your chimney cleaned before lighting that first cozy fire.

If you heat with oil, make sure your tank’s topped off.

Photo by e24 on Unsplash Photo by e24 on Unsplash loading...

Simple Fixes to Keep the Warm Air Inside and Bills Low

3. Keep the Heat Inside

Drafts around windows and doors are sneaky energy thieves. Use weatherstripping, caulk those gaps, and consider adding heavy curtains to keep the warmth in. Even a simple plastic window film kit can make a noticeable difference in efficiency.

Winter Car Prep Tips Every New Jersey Driver Needs

4. Don’t Forget Your Car

Winter driving in Jersey can be its own adventure. Check your tires (including the spare!) and make sure they’re properly inflated. Top off your windshield washer fluid — because running out when salt and slush are coating your windshield is the worst.

And if you don’t already have one, put together a simple emergency kit: blanket, scraper, flashlight, snacks, and jumper cables. Getting stuck on the Turnpike in a snow squall isn’t fun, but being prepared can make it manageable.

Take a few hours now, and you’ll spend the rest of the season warm, safe, and ready to enjoy those snow days the Jersey way — with coffee, comfort food, and maybe a good boardwalk daydream.