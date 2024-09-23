Great tip for Sundays in New Jersey in September/October

This past Sunday, the weather in New Jersey was spectacular. Highs were in the mid-70s, light breeze, and plenty of sunshine.

The next three or four Sundays have the potential to be just as amazing. No, I’m not a meteorologist and I’m not saying the weather will be perfect, but this time of year it’s a pretty good bet we'll have some really nice weather to be outside.

Here’s the tip; between noon and 5 o’clock get outside and go someplace you’ve been dying to go all year but we’re afraid it will be too crowded. Even if it’s a Sunday drive somewhere.

Canva / TSM illustration Canva / TSM illustration loading...

This past Sunday I had a chance to be in my car at around 2 o’clock. The streets were empty. It looked like the days of the pandemic without the fear and panic.

Shopping center parking lots were almost vacant. I passed a golf course. It was prime time to be on the links. There was hardly anybody there. The playgrounds were empty. I ran into a pizza place to grab a couple of slices. It was almost empty.

It’s one of my favorite days in one of my favorite times of the year. During early football season, the weather is great, and more than half the population seems to be inside watching NFL football on TV.

Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images loading...

The Eagles and the Giants both played around the same time on Sunday. They had 1 o’clock games. You can thank all of the Eagles and Giants fans for the extra room on the roads and extra space wherever you went outside.

Don’t get me wrong. I love watching football, especially my Eagles on any given Sunday but early in the season, I can catch the highlights later on my phone.

So, go ahead and book that 12:30 tee time or plan a nice afternoon drive to the shore in the next few weeks. Give me that spectacular September/October weather in New Jersey any day, especially on Sunday!

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

A tornado's rapidly approaching - what should you do? Gallery Credit: Sophia Laico

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈