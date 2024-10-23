Great spot at the Jersey Shore for the off-season

If you grew up in Jersey, you love the Jersey Shore. If you live at the shore full time, Summer can be painful with the crowds and the traffic.

One of the things that Jerseyans love is what we call the shoulder season. That time a few weeks after Labor Day when the water is warm and the weather is nice. Every once in a while, Shoulder Season shoots into the holiday season with record temps and sunny skies.

We took advantage of the beautiful weather and met friends at the Salt Kitchen and Bar at Hotel LBI.

Of course for a 6 p.m. reservation on a weeknight at the end of October, you wouldn't expect a crowd. The dining area was not fully booked but the bar was packed when we walked into the lobby of the relatively new hotel.

The service, and the rooftop tour with the sun going down all made for an outstanding evening.

Jodi had the beef cheek and I had the pork tenderloin with duck fat potatoes.

SEE ALSO: Having dinner outdoors in the middle of October in NJ

In an unexpected twist, they offer a roasted oyster appetizer with andouille sausage.

We appreciated the hospitality and welcome from manager Keither, hostess Lexi, closing manager Casey, and our waiter, Mike. The staff, the service, and the food all made for an A+ experience. We will be back for sure.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

