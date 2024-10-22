Having dinner outdoors in the middle of October in NJ

With the incredibly nice weather we've had, it certainly hasn't felt like winter is on the way. High 70's, low 80's on Monday helped us get our moving day done, attend an outdoor event, and then wind down the night with a nice meal at Elements in Princeton.

It was great to be able to relax in the outside seating area with the town buzzing even at the late hour of 9:30 p.m. Weather aside, the star of the show was the food.

We got there with only 7 minutes to spare before the kitchen closed. We ordered two small plates and a medium plate to share. The prices were reasonable and the food was delicious.

We split the fava bean toast, the anchovy salad, and the scallops.

Now keep in mind, Jodi is a carnivore and will typically go for the pork or beef long before entertaining a salad order. She's not a huge fan of finfish but loves anchovies.

The salad was creative, tasty, and filling.

All three orders were perfect.

We've been to Elements before, actually when it opened at the chef's tasting many years ago. The consistency and quality of the service and food have remained throughout the years.

It's a go-to for a casual night out or a special occasion. We watched our waiter put away the chairs and table and clear the sidewalk for what may be the last night of outdoor dining.

We'll be happy to return for inside dining and then start counting the days to Spring.

