These are some of the best pasta dishes in New Jersey

Here we go again, for the second time in a week I find myself interested in the "National Day" designation.

Thursday, October 17 is "National Pasta Day".

As much as I like to complain about the designation of so many days with recognition of just about every single menu item you can find across the country, I do love pasta.

I've talked about a few places that stand out to me and our listeners over the past year.

There's an incredible pasta selection with imported flour from Italy at Il Nido in Marlboro,

and the homemade pasta you can see hanging and drying in Birravino's window in Red Bank.

Of course, the Pasta Brusco at Patricia's in Holmdel,

and the Cacio E Pepe at Cafe 2825.

I've written about some other great spots HERE.

What's YOUR go-to pasta place in Jersey? Hit me up on the NJ 101.5 app and let us know.

Spadea's Twist on Pasta

