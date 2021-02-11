Great Romcoms to watch, including Jersey’s favorite (Opinion)

Valentine's Day is coming up this weekend and we keep having to deal with all these winter storms, not to mention the fact that we're not really leaving the house anyway. What better time to sit in front of a warm fire or at least turn the heat up a notch. Make some popcorn, get your tissues and enjoy a nice romantic comedy.

Couponlawn.com has come out with a list of favorite romcoms for each state and the winner in New Jersey for 2020 is "He's Just Not That Into You," starring Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Anniston, and Jennifer Connelly, which took over from "Pretty Woman" in which Julia Roberts plays a hooker who changes the life of Richard Gere.

If you're looking to curl up with a nice cup of cocoa or bottle of wine and get wrapped up in a romcom to get you through all the snow that has piled up, here's a list that can get you through all the way to Valentine's Day and beyond.

COZY: New Jersey's Favorite Romcoms

