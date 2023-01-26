Great romantic tour and proposal tour for NJ couples

For all of you hopeless romantics and those looking for a special way to propose marriage, we have the suggestion of the year for you.

My son proposed to his wife in the exact spot from her favorite rom-com movie and had a friend video the whole thing from across the street.

These folk just made it easier for you. The NYC Rom-Com Movie Sites Tour is here. It's happening this February, just in time for Valentine's Day.

The 2-hour swoon-worthy vehicle tour features locations from various romantic comedies shot in the Big Apple. Passengers will stop at Cafe Lalo for a coffee break, where Kathleen Kelly gets stood up by her date in "You've Got Mail;" snag some freshly baked goods at Zabar's, featured in "Manhattan;" put their starry-eyed opera glasses on at world-famous Lincoln Center, as seen in "Moonstruck;" and recreate the scene where Harry and Sally pick up their Christmas tree every year.

During the experience, the tour guide, a local NYC actress, asks trivia questions and fills guests in on charming behind-the-scenes fun facts based on the picturesque sites. Rom-com movie fans will have the opportunity to live out their very own fairytale on the Private NYC Rom-Com Movie Tour: including getting proposed to in front of their favorite romantic movie location.

The On Location Tours team works with each person to plan a flawless proposal, which includes a bottle of champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries, and fun photo ops. It's the ultimate dream-come-true proposal scenario for couples who are first-timers to the city or native New Yorkers. The cost of the tour is $135/person, for a minimum of three passengers. A limo package is also available for birthday parties, bachelorettes or other special events.

The tour is a COVID-friendly way to avoid large crowds and see famous filming locations in a small group. While it’s launching in time for Valentine’s Day, it will be available after Valentine’s Day as well, and those interested in booking can reach out to office@onlocationtours.com to request a date. I've done a few NYC on location tours and they are a lot of fun. Enjoy!

