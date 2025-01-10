Great news for Asbury Park’s Black Swan with new ownership

One of Asbury Park’s great restaurants just got better. New Ownership takes over with the famed Barco Brands stepping in. Restaurant guru Tim McMahon and his partners have acquired Black Swan, and the great news is that world-class Chef James Avery will remain.

Normally in these takeovers, most of the staff is dismissed, and new chefs take over, there usually is a name change and good people who can make an excellent product are no longer at your favorite restaurant.

McMahon and his partners have transformed and now own Deal Bar + Co Loch Arbour, Baseline Social Oceanport and they own Low Dive, The Break and Swimcrush on the boardwalk in Asbury Park.

Make no mistake, Barco Brands knows how to operate a restaurant. Their success in marketing, staffing and ambiance is significant at the restaurants they run and own.

You may recognize Chef Avery from Gordon Ramsey’s Hell Kitchen, he has served as his on-camera sous chef.

Chef Avery has spent over 10 years in Asbury Park. He knows the town and the culinary wants of the surrounding community. His restaurants have been a destination place for tasty food. The joint ownership with Barco Brands will allow Chef Avery to focus on the culinary side and free him up to pursue other interests.

The combined efforts of Barco Brands and Chef Avery will be exciting and extremely rewarding to former and new customers.

There have been changes in Asbury Park to quite a few restaurants, it is good to see that an excellent restaurant will just get better. Go to Asbury Park and eat.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

