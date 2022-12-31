Grandpa, 75, killed by son in fight at Winslow, NJ home, officials say
WINSLOW — A 44-year-old man is charged with aggravated manslaughter for the death of his father in South Jersey.
Winslow police were called to a home on Kresson Court for a fight between the two men early Friday morning at 3:13 a.m., according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Property records show the home on the first block of Kresson Court belongs to Mastranduono Sr.
Joseph Mastranduono Sr., 75, was found at the home unresponsive. He was taken to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital and pronounced dead at 4:34 a.m.
His son, 44-year-old Joseph Mastranduono Jr., was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and investigation by homicide detectives with the prosecutor's office and Winslow police.
Mastranduono Jr. was also hospitalized after the incident though it is not clear how he was injured. He will be locked up at Camden County jail after he is discharged, according to officials.
A search of social media showed that Mastranduono Jr. created multiple Facebook profiles. They include several photos of him with his daughter.
"I’ve known the father Joe since I was a little kid. He was a very nice man. His loving daughter must be a wreck. She was Daddy’s baby. I’m so sorry for the family," Scott French said on Facebook.
Authorities did not reveal what started the fight or what Mastranduono Jr. did to fatally injure his father. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the prosecutor's office for an affidavit of probable cause.
Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com
