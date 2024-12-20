Murphy says NJ safe from drones as FAA expands restrictions in NY

⭕ Murphy said drone detection equipment makes him confident there is no threat

⭕ 'Drone incursions' that showed security vulnerability are a bigger worry, Murphy said

⭕ He accused Belleville's mayor of creating hysteria

Gov. Phil Murphy said “unequivocally” that there is no public safety threat from drones in the skies over New Jersey.

Speaking during his monthly "Ask Governor Murphy" program on News 12 Thursday, the governor said there are thousands of drones in the sky everyday used by hobbyists, businesses and law enforcement but the the deployment of "the most sophisticated drone detection systems on the planet" has strengthened his view that there is no threat to public safety.

"There is no public threat here. Period. I could say that unequivocally," Murphy said. "I have a very, very, very high degree of confidence."

Murphy's biggest worry is a vulnerability that allows “drone incursions” in the first place across the country, and called the current appearance a "benign wake-up call" about security. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, has been blocked from quickly advancing a bill that would allow local law enforcement agencies to track aerial drones.

Creating hysteria?

Schumer sought to speed a bipartisan bill through the Senate by seeking unanimous consent on the floor Wednesday, but Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, objected to its passage.

Federal government agencies have the authority to track and disable drones deemed to be threatening, but that power was set to expire at midnight Friday. A temporary spending bill before Congress that would extend that power and avert a government shutdown was rejected by the House on Thursday evening and the next steps were unclear.

Murphy said he isn't sure the state Division of Fire Safety should have issued an Intelligence bulletin about how to handle a fallen drone but thinks it was in response to many questions from departments around the state.

Murphy also accused Belleville Mayor Michael Melham for creating hysteria and "making stuff up" when he mentioned a “threat” that came through Port Newark that could be the subject of a search by drones.

"He should be ashamed of himself," Murphy said during his program on News 12. "This is the same guy who made this crap up about radioactive materials."

The FAA added Temporary Flight Restrictions for drones over 29 locations in New York City and Long Island for “special security reasons." Both Murphy and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said there are no specific threats and were precautionary measures.

A TFR was instituted for 22 specific locations in New Jersey for the same reason.

