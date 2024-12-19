❌ FAA issues sweeping new drone flight restrictions

As controversy continues to swirl around mysterious drone sightings around New Jersey, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued sweeping new rules in an apparent attempt to prevent drones from flying over dozens of New Jersey locations.

The restrictions impact all unmanned aircraft (drones) and are in effect immediately and will last until at least January 17, but could be extended or expanded.

A map of the new restrictions show red circles around towns that stretch from Jersey City to Lower Alloways Township in Salem County. Each circle covers one nautical mile in radius.

On its website, the FAA says the Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR) are being imposed due to "special security reasons" and the airspace has been classified as "National Defense Airspace."

All airspace over the United States is governed and regulated by the FAA, which has previously joined other federal agencies in saying there was no known threat from the drones that have been hovering over New Jersey for over a month.

What is NOT covered

While many are interpreting this move as an attempt to restrict or ground these mysterious drones, the FAA has not said that is the intent.

It is worth noting that none of the new restrictions cover areas of the New Jersey coast or list coastal towns in New Jersey has having restrictions.

Many individuals have said the drones appear to be coming from a location offshore.

The TFRs are also only to an altitude of 400-feet. Under FAA rules recreational drones are limited to a ceiling of 400-feet.

That means certain commercial and/or military drones are not covered by these new restrictions and may still be permitted to fly in those areas at altitudes higher than 400-feet.

Towns covered by the new FAA rules

According to the FAA website, these are the towns in New Jersey that now have TFR for unmanned aircraft, or drones:

✔ Bayonne

✔ Branchburg

✔ Bridgewater

✔ Burlington

✔ Camden

✔ Cedar Grove

✔ Clifton

✔ Edison

✔ Elizabeth

✔ Evesham

✔ Gloucester City

✔ Hamilton (Mercer)

✔ Hancock's Bridge, Lower Alloways Township

✔ Harrison

✔ Jersey City

✔ Kearny

✔ Metuchen

✔ North Brunswick

✔ Sewaren

✔ South Brunswick

✔ Westampton

✔ Winslow Township

The FAAs previously announced flight restrictions over Bedminster and Picatinny Arsenal remain in place. Drones have been spotted flying near or over the military installation as well as President-elect Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster. Trump says he cancelled a trip to Bedminster last weekend due to the suspicious drone activity.

