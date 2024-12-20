Small plane crashes while landing at Lakewood Airport

✈️ The small plane landed at the woodline of Lakewood Airport

✈️ Three people were onboard the plane, according to the FAA

✈️ Records shows the plane was returning from a short flight over Seaside Heights

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP — A single-engine plane carrying three people crashed alongside a runway at an airport in Ocean County Thursday afternoon.

The FAA said a single-engine Cessna 172 carrying three people wound up alongside a runway at the woodline upon landing at around 4 p.m. VIdeo and pictures of the plane show the tail wing nearly falling off after landing.

All on board suffered non-life threatening injuries according to The Lakewood Scoop which was first to report on the crash.

According to FlightAware.com the plane had taken off on a 34 minute long flight over Seaside Heights and Seaside Park. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA.

ALSO READ: NJ lawmaker blasts Chinese spy drone theory

Second crash within a week

FAA records show the plane was manufactured in 1973 and is owned by Lakewood resident Miller Yochonon. The identities of those on board the plane were not disclosed.

Lakewood Airport is operated and managed by the Lakewood Township Airport Authority. It is located inside the Lakewood Industrial Park.

It is the second small plane crash in the area within the past week.

A small plane that took off from Linden Airport on Dec. 12 came down in the median of Route 684 at the New York/Connecticut border trying to make an emergency landing at Westchester Airport in Harrison, NY.

Connecticut State Police said passenger Jacob Yankele Friedman, 32, from Monsey, New York was killed. Pilot Kalmen Goldberger, 26, of Linden suffered minor injuries in the crash.

