Governments in NJ are giving away free air conditioners

CAMDEN — The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the Garden State through much of Sunday, June 23.

As we navigate through this first heat wave of the year, places like Camden County are stepping up to help some area seniors not suffer in silence.

Free window air conditioners and fans are available to residents with an annual income of $25,000 or less who are also 60 and older. Interested seniors should reach out to the Camden County Division of Senior Services at 856-858-3220.

“Many seniors live in homes without air conditioning or fans which can be extremely dangerous when the temperatures rise to extreme levels,” Commissioner Virginia Betteridge mentioned in a press release talking about their motive.

Muscle cramps, trouble breathing, chest pain, mental confusion, diarrhea and more are signs of heat stress, according to the board of commissioners. Anyone with an emergency is encouraged to call 911.

The National Institute on Aging asks seniors to dress appropriately for the weather and to stay hydrated, while minimizing things like caffeine and alcohol.

“Chill Out NJ” is another searchable online tool to help beat the heat. By typing in an address, cooling areas are shared that are within a few miles.

Camden County not the only one

The Trentonian also cites a similar effort happening in Mercer County this year.

Through the county’s Medi-Cool Program, eligible senior residents and those with a disability have an opportunity to be gifted a free AC unit. More qualifiers can be found here.

Ewing Mayor Bert H. Steinmann told the outlet “supplies are limited.” Residents are told to reach out to Catholic Charities at mferguson@cctrenton.org for more information.