Gov. Murphy has hijacked NJ and your rights for over a year (Opinion)

The state shutdown that started as "15 days to flatten the curve" of the rise of COVID-19 has turned into a nightmare of lost jobs, shuttered businesses and a panicked public. Some of the businesses are starting to gain their footing again even though the government is preventing them from rehiring employees by paying them to stay home.

The signs of the carnage that the Murphy Administration are all around us. You still see people, most of them vaccinated walking around wearing masks, even though their efficacy is minimal at best. "Help Wanted" signs are in windows of almost every business.

The pandemic took its toll, although not to the point the doomsayers were projecting at the start, but the real tragedy is what we've allowed our state government to do to us. To our businesses, to our jobs, to our children and their education and to our liberty. The damage may take years or decades to recover from.

The saddest part is that people didn't seem to mind that Murphy absolutely trampled on and abused our system of checks and balances with the help of his majority members of the legislature.

The legislature plans to vote later today on two bills that will continue to allow the abuse of power to continue. They tabled a vote on similar legislation two weeks ago only to bring it back this week with some insignificant modifications.

Some people are planning to protest outside of the NJ Statehouse to try and get their message to the powers that be. At least some people are paying attention and care enough to try and make a difference. Most of the electorate are too stupid, scared, ignorant, partisan, selfish or apathetic to notice.

