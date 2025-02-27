Gourmet dessert shop finally sets New Jersey opening date
New Brunswick is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Residents are going to be treated to unique, delicious ice cream sandwiches.
Where?
The new Baked Bear location at 72 Easton Ave. in New Brunswick, only a few blocks from the Rutgers campus.
Baked Bear in New Brunswick, NJ is set to open Mar. 8, 2025
If you haven’t heard of The Baked Bear, they offer treats made from scratch like brownies, cookies, and ice cream. But they make it a little more fun.
You can mix and match the flavors of cookies, scoops of ice cream, and toppings to make a custom ice cream sandwich the likes of which you’ve never experienced before.
The toppings include sprinkles, brownie bites, almonds, mini M&M's, hot fudge, hot caramel, and whipped cream.
For those concerned: gluten-free cookies will be available.
What could possibly make this news even sweeter? The first batch of customers will receive free ice cream cookie sandwiches.
Here’s a look at what you can enjoy when you go:
For instance, there’s this one, packed with Lucky Charms and topped with a vanilla glaze:
Or the deliciously chaotic Kitchen Sink, consisting of pretzels, potato chips and chocolate chunks
Bear Tracks: Mini M&Ms, sprinkles and Oreos
Or the Pistachio Walnut Chunk described as a “perfect blend of crispy on the outside and soft on the inside sprinkled with sea salt.”
WOW!
You can check out their other New Jersey locations here.
