It's full speed ahead for the first New Jersey location of a popular chicken finger restaurant in Manhattan.

"Sticky’s The Finger Joint" will be opening its Paramus location at The Outlets at Bergen Town Center on Route 4 East & Forest Avenue, according to the Daily Voice . The restaurant is slated to open in May.

The "fast casual" chain recently held a hiring search for General Manager of its first storefront on the other side of the Hudson River.

As NJ Biz reported last month , after debuting in Bergen County in May, there's already a second NJ spot planned for Somerset County in Bridgewater.

The brand bills itself as "New York City’s finest gourmet Chicken Finger restaurant" with the promise that the chicken is "fresh, never frozen, antibiotic free and hormone free."

Sticky's menu includes 18 different sauces , from Sassy BBQ, Sunny Mustard and Buttermilk Baby Ranch to General Sticky Tso, Nashville Numb and Vampire Aioli.

​

More from New Jersey 101.5: