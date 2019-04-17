Got your selfies right here, working firefighters not included
When's the perfect time to take a selfie? Not when you're fighting a burning Jersey Shore eatery as some firefighters in Neptune found out. But while discussing this on New Jersey 101.5 and asking for some of your best selfies, here's what I got, starting with Jeneen Guida who not only got a shot with Tom Hanks but actually had the actor record a snapchat for her daughter!
Here's some more of the best selfies my social media followers sent to me:
John Kensil - "Me and my late dad"
Chris Baselice - "Me and the pope when he was in Philly in 2015. He came off a little stiff imho."
Brian K Brown - "with Trenton Thunder batdog Rookie"
Carol Kervitsky - "My Princess Daisy and me 😍"
Beth Coffey Fite
Steve Skalish - "Nick Foles and the family"
And to wrap things up, the always funny "Reverend" Bob Levy gave us this gem.
More from New Jersey 101.5: