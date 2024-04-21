Gorgeous golf course in the heart of New Jersey

My golf travels took me to Hillsborough, New Jersey this weekend. A course I had played years before but had no recollection of.

I played at Royce Brook Golf Club. My tee time was 2:20 p.m. and the price was $52. And let me tell you, for the quality of course it is, this price feels like a steal.

I still maintain that if a golf course is in great shape and has a good layout I will travel as far as I need to in order to play it.

Similarly to a few other courses I've played recently, Royce Brook had a links-style feel to it. Since I played it in the spring the winds were whipping pretty crazy. It felt like 20 to 30 mph winds were hitting you at all times.

When the wind was behind you it was great, but when the wind was in your face it made for some tricky shots. Since the course was links-style, though, you were never really in any big trouble if you sprayed the ball off the tee.

The fairways and greens were in amazing shape. It felt like you were playing a private club. And by the way, Royce Brook does have a course that only members there can play. So they have two 18-hole courses. From what I could tell though they both looked like they were in similar condition.

The greens rolled true, if you hit your putt where you wanted to it was going to stay on that line.

A well-manicured public course for only $52 in the afternoon? You're making a mistake if you don't try this place out.

